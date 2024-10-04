HCMC press-media, cultural-arts delegation concludes visit to Australia

The delegation of press-media, cultural-arts agencies from HCMC visited the Creative Victoria office in Melbourne, Victoria, on October 4 - the last day of the visit and working program.

The delegation of press-media, cultural-arts agencies from Ho Chi Minh City—led by Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee —visited the Creative Victoria office in Melbourne, Victoria, on October 4 - the last day of the visit and working program.

Creative Victoria is a government agency of the State of Victoria, responsible for protecting, supporting, and developing the creative industries in the region.

During discussions with the delegation, Mr. Stuart Koop, Senior Manager at Creative Victoria, stated that the agency invests in people, organizes creative events and projects, and provides opportunities for residents to enjoy diverse cultural experiences. Creative Victoria offers varying levels of support to individuals, groups, businesses, and organizations through activities, programs, and events, while also investing in a robust creative ecosystem. In Melbourne alone, over 430 major cultural festivals and events are held annually, generating approximately 40.3 billion Australian dollars in revenue.

Mr. Stuart Koop emphasized that building a cultural industry is a key focus for cities worldwide. Effective collaboration between countries and cities globally is crucial for the advancement of the cultural industry.

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue expressed gratitude to the leaders of Creative Victoria for their hospitality and for sharing valuable insights and experiences with the HCMC delegation. He noted that the People's Committee of HCMC has issued a plan to implement the "Development of the City’s Cultural Industry by 2030" project. This initiative aims to comprehensively and systematically develop various sectors, including film, performing arts, fine arts, photography, exhibitions, advertising, fashion, and cultural tourism.

Currently, HCMC is home to approximately 17,670 businesses operating in the cultural sector, accounting for 7.74 percent of the total number of businesses in the city.

The city is also in the process of establishing a Cultural Industry Development Center to connect, build, and implement projects, programs, plans, and activities to advance the cultural industries, thereby positively contributing to social development and economic growth in HCMC.

The HCMC delegation was greatly impressed by Creative Victoria's methods and efforts to add value to the local community, significantly enhancing Australia’s cultural diversity. Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue thanked Creative Victoria's representatives for sharing their invaluable experiences and expressed hope that this visit would open opportunities for future collaboration between the two sides.

On the afternoon of the same day, the HCMC delegation visited the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to exchange experiences in managing broadcasting, television, electronic information, and particularly in digital transformation within the media sector.

During the meeting, Ms. Autumn Field, General Manager of the Content Division at ACMA, explained that ACMA oversees and regulates media services in Australia. ACMA's responsibilities include ensuring fair competition in the market, protecting consumer rights, and maintaining high-quality services. Managing online content, safeguarding privacy, and ensuring network security are complex challenges that require a high level of professionalism and creativity.

Ms. Autumn Field answered numerous questions from the delegation regarding content management on radio and television in Australia, ACMA's role concerning the Code of Practice on misinformation and inaccuracies, and the regulations governing media control and ownership in the country.

During the meeting, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue said that HCMC is working diligently to accelerate its digital transformation process through three key pillars: digital government, digital economy, and digital society. In the areas of culture, journalism, and media, the city is promoting a cultural industry development project and a digital transformation initiative for journalism, as well as implementing digital technologies in sector management. The expertise and experience of ACMA will provide valuable inspiration and lessons for the delegation.

Earlier, the delegation visited the Melbourne Arts Center, where they toured the theaters and gained in-depth insights into Victoria's cultural industry.

