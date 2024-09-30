Press, media delegation from HCMC visits Australian ABC Group

The delegation of press and media, culture and arts agencies of Ho Chi Minh City today visited the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) to learn about its operating model.

During the visit and work in Australia led by Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue at the headquarters of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in Australia’s Sydney City, the members of the delegation studied the group's operating model, digital transformation strategy and digital content production process.

Receiving the delegation, ABC leaders said that established in 1932, the public media group operates with government budget and does not exploit advertising. The early implementation of the digital transformation strategy has made the ABC the world's leading multi-platform media group.

The ABC aims that all aspects of the group's operations will be on a digital platform by 2026. The ABC's digital transformation strategy is not only to invest in digital infrastructure but also to target the trend of using digital devices and content products by the public.

At the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

At present, the ABC has established cooperative relationships with numerous countries globally, with Vietnam being one of them. The ABC has recognized Vietnam as a significant market and is creating more tailored initiatives that include Vietnamese subtitles.

During the meeting, Head Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue remarked that the operational model of the ABC serves as a valuable reference for the members of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation. The delegation expressed their desire for the group to share its editorial code of conduct with press and media organizations in Ho Chi Minh City for their study and consideration.

Prior to this, the delegation toured the Sydney Opera House, gaining insights into its construction model, operational practices, maintenance, event organization, festival management, and the development of cultural industries.

By Khac Hao – Translated by Dan Thuy