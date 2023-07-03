HCMC presents special art program commemorating General Secretary Le Duan

The program featuring 15 singing and dance items will be performed by artists of the Bong Sen (lotus) Traditional Song and Dance Theater and the art troupe of Military Zone 7, including People’s Artist Quoc Hung and Meritorious Artist Nguyen Huong Giang.

The event features the life and glorious revolutionary career of General Secretary Le Duan during the period when he served as a Secretary of the Regional Committee of the Communist Party in the Southern region and joined the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign; and the people’s love for the former General Secretary.

General Secretary Le Duan was a founding member of the Indochinese Communist Party in 1930 and later became CPV General Secretary. He was born in a patriotic family on April 7, 1908, in Bich La Village, Trieu Dong Commune, Trieu Phong District of central Quang Tri Province, though his home village is in Cam Xuyen District, Ha Tinh Province. After nearly 60 years of revolutionary operation and 26 years of continuity in his position as the Party’s First Secretary and General Secretary, comrade Le Duan devoted his life to the struggle for national liberation, reunification, and socialist construction.

The event will be also held in other localities in the country.