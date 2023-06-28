HCMC praises winning disabled athletes, coaches at 2023 ASEAN Para Games

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a meeting to commend athletes with disabilities and coaches for their high achievements at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games, officially known as the 12th ASEAN Para Games.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, on behalf of the city's leaders, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that he is proud of Vietnamese athletes who made efforts to achieve outstanding achievements beyond the expectation.

Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc said that in the past time, the city has always cared about creating conditions to support athletes. City leaders always appreciate the contribution of athletes and coaches to contribute to the city; moreover, they hoped that athletes and coaches to continue training to bring glory to the country.

The 2023 ASEAN Para Games, officially known as the 12th ASEAN Para Games, and commonly known as Cambodia 2023, was a biennial Southeast Asian multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities held from 3 to 9 June 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Vietnamese disabled athletes captured 66 gold medals, 58 silver medals and 77 bronze medals, ranking third.

Athletes with disabilities in HCMC have excellently contributed 57/66 gold medals accounting for 86 percent of the total number of gold medals, 27 silver medals and 44 bronze medals.

On this occasion, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City awarded certificates of merit to 67 coaches and athletes who achieved excellent results at the sports event. In addition, sponsors also presented cash and gifts worth about VND2.5 billion to winning athletes.