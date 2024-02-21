Police officers in Ho Chi Minh City work hard to finish the issuance of chip-based identity cards for every eligible citizen in the city.

HCMC police work hard to issue chip-based ID cards for citizens

City police encouraged dwellers to finish their ID cards with electronic chips and electronic identification accounts. The city strives that all eligible citizens receive the special cards, especially in preparation for the implementation of ID card issuance under the Identity Law, which will take effect from July 1, 2024.

Instead of having to go to districts to get a chip-based ID card, from February 19, city inhabitants have more options when the Ho Chi Minh City Police organize the issuance of ID cards and activate level 2 identification accounts at the headquarters of HCMC Police Department's Administrative Management of Social Order Division, or PC06, at 258 Tran Hung Dao Street in District 1’s Nguyen Cu Trinh Ward. This is to create favorable conditions for people who are eligible residents in the city to complete the procedures for the issuance of chip-based ID cards and activation of level 2 electronic identification accounts.

Notably, since the implementation earlier this week, quite a few people have come to do the procedures to change and issue new ID cards. Ms. Dang Thi Anh Thu in Nguyen Cu Trinh Ward said it only took her 15-20 minutes for the new ID card registration procedure. Before coming, she thought the procedure was complicated and would take time to wait because it had to go through many steps. But she was very surprised later because the procedure to redo the card was so simple and it took a short time, Ms. Thu shared.

Waiting for his turn, Mr. Nguyen Ba Quang in District 3 said he lived in the US and this year he returned to Vietnam during the Tet holiday. Because he hadn't been in Vietnam for a long time, he didn't know what the administrative procedures were like in the country, but when he went to complete the procedures for the issuance of ID cards, he received enthusiastic guidance from police officers.

With the new ID card, he can also carry out procedures in Vietnam and abroad more conveniently.

Some districts in the city are going to finish the goal of issuance of ID cards with chips and electronic identification accounts. To date, Binh Tan District has basically completed issuing chip-based ID cards to more than 338,700 permanent residents and nearly 218,700 temporary residents. The acquisition rate of level 2 electronic identity accounts reached nearly 86 percent for permanent residents and more than 76 percent for temporary residents.

Nearly 241,300 ID cards have been issued to residents in District 6 and returned to people reaching more than 99.9 percent. The district also organized the collection of level 2 electronic identification accounts for more than 176,000 cases achieving nearly 78 percent. In District 10, by the end of 2023, the district received more than 249,300 applications for ID cards while it activated more than 93,600 level 2 identification accounts, reaching nearly 61 percent.

Regarding the development of population data applications, electronic identification and authentication, a leader of District 6 People's Committee said that the district's specialized agencies have verified, classified and resolved the issuance of personal identification cards for nearly 10,000 members of poor households, near-poor households, and households that have just escaped the poverty line.

In addition, people's committees of wards regularly update and add ID cards or personal identification numbers of social protection beneficiaries to the standardized income system of the social protection beneficiaries database.

In addition, people also use ID cards and personal identification numbers to register and handle social assistance policies online when needed.

Chairman of District 10 People's Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Huong added that to implement the Government’s project ‘Developing an Application for Population Database, Digital Identification and Authentication for the National Digital Transformation from 2022-2025, with a Vision to 2030’ (Project 06), the district arranged 488 officials to directly participate and is currently continuing to review to add enough human resources to meet the requirements during the implementation of this project.

To date, the district has applied 35 models to deploy utility application solutions such as the model of deploying accommodation software for accommodation businesses, and the model of applying chip-based ID card utilities to support residence management and crime prevention services in high-rise apartment buildings.

Specifically, to date, 37/37 apartment blocks in District 10 have deployed scanning ID cards via QR codes at 12 high-rise apartment buildings. Thanks to the implementation of scanning ID cards via QR codes, the district discovered more than 2,370 people who have not declared their personal information and dwellers in the apartments also discovered people with criminal records so that the police force can promptly manage according to the present regulations.

As of February 19, police officers have received more than 7.77 million applications for issuance of ID cards and issued more than 5.68 million chip-based ID cards as well as successfully activating more than 4.3 million electronic identification accounts.

After being granted a special ID card and successfully activating the account, people using level 2 electronic identification accounts have integrated more than 30 types of documents to perform public administrative transactions, reducing paperwork and travel time.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan