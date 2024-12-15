Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Police launch campaign to crack down on crimes

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security this morning launched the peak period of crime-fighting ahead of Lunar New Year 2025 across the city.

Standing Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Attending and speaking at the launching ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai said that recently, Ho Chi Minh City police forces have been united, proactive and creative, successfully ensuring security and order, thereby contributing effectively to the city's socio-economic development.

It is forecast that in 2025, the crime situation will remain complicated, especially criminals who take scientific and technological advancements and cyberspace to commit criminal acts.

Additionally, cross-border drug trafficking rings will continue to find ways to smuggle drugs into Ho Chi Minh City for consumption or transit to third countries under sophisticated methods.

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City sets to achieve the goals in the resolutions of the Party Congress at all levels for the 2020-2025 term.

This year will also see many important political events in the country and Ho Chi Minh City, requiring significant tasks and missions to ensure security and order.

Therefore, the peak period of crime-fighting before, during and after Lunar New Year 2025 across the city is likely to have a significant impact on the overall mission.

On the same morning, local police forces citywide simultaneously launched a campaign to prevent and fight against various types of crimes, ensuring security and order for the Lunar New Year 2025.

Here are some images of the launching ceremony this morning:

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)
By Chi Thach, Hoang Hieu- Translated by Huyen Huong

