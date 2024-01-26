HCMC plans to celebrate jubilant, safe Tet holiday

The Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee collaborated with the Municipal Department of Information and Communications to host a press conference.

Regarding highlighted activities of cultural, art, event and festive activities during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday of 2024, Head of the Ceremony and Events Division under the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports Bui Xuan Duc informed that Ho Chi Minh City would hold fireworks shows at eight venues on the eve of the Lunar New Year, an increase of three venues compared to the eve of the Lunar New Year last year.

Of which, there are an additional high-altitude fireworks display in Cu Chi District and two low-altitude fireworks displays in districts of Go Vap and Hoc Mon.

This year, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese will also collaborate with the HCMC People’s Committee to host the “Beloved Tet” art performance program, which shall take place from February 1 to February 2 (from the 22nd day to the 23rd day of the last lunar month of 2023).

Within the program, State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse will preside over various meaningful activities for overseas Vietnamese.

Particularly, at night on February 9 (the last day of the last lunar month of 2023) and February 10 (the first day of the first lunar month of 2024), the HCMC Department of Culture and Sport will respectively organize the art programs themed “Celebrating the Party's glory - Celebrating spring 2024” in Thu Duc City, districts of Hoc Mon, Can Gio, Cu Chi, Tan Phu, Binh Tan and District 12 and so on.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong