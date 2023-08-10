HCMC, Phuket promote business connections

Mr. Danai Sunantharod, Vice Governor of Phuket province in Thailand said that Vietnamese tourists have a high occupancy rate and a stable growth rate among the total number of visitors to Phuket, especially in the post-Covid-19 pandemic period.

The Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantharod told at a reception which was organized by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan for a Thai business delegation who are on a working trip in the southern economic hub on August 10.

Mr. Hoan highly appreciated the Vietnam- Thailand long-term traditional relations that have achieved many important achievements in socioeconomic development, and the cooperation between HCMC and Thai localities in the fields of trade, investment, exchange, science, technology, people-to-people exchange contributing to the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership.

In 2015, HCMC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish friendly and cooperative relations with Bangkok. Since then, the two cities have maintained regular exchanges of delegations, culture, arts, and trade promotion, among others.

He hoped that HCMC and Phuket need to organize a conference to promote investment, trade, and tourism in the two localities to create connectivity and investment opportunities for enterprises of the two sides and identify the business community as a decisive factor in economic cooperation activities. The two localities need promptly establish contact, identify priority areas, and develop cooperative potentials into specific cooperation activities and projects as soon as possible.

For his part, Phuket deputy governor Danai Sunantharod said that the province’s leaders always create favorable conditions for Vietnamese tourists to Phuket and the community of Thai citizens of Vietnamese origin in the locality.

The province wishes to further promote cooperation activities with HCMC, especially in areas where the two sides have strengths.

At the meeting, representatives of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce and Businesses introduced potential areas and hoped to cooperate with HCMC in sharing experience in developing sustainable tourism, tourism advertising, education, health, hospitality, and real estate investment