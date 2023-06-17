HCMC People’s Council Chairwoman urges support to cooperatives’ growth

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le urged administrators in Cu Chi District to pay attention to service industries for agricultural development while supporting and facilitating firms and cooperatives’ growth.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le spoke about this at the 13th conference of the Executive Board of Cu Chi District Party Committee on mid-term assessment of the implementation of the Resolution of the 12th Cu Chi District Party Congress in the tenure 2020-2025.

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciated leaders of the district People's Committee have well performed the planning, management, review, and adjustment of the annual land use master plan. However, she emphasized that the district should review plans for delayed projects to ensure the legal rights of land users; focus on the management and implementation of environmental protection.

Regarding the direction of tasks in the coming time, she suggested that the Executive Board and Standing Board of the Cu Chi District Party Committee should thoroughly implement the Central Committee of the Party’s Resolution 28-NQ/TW on continuing to renew the Party's leadership and ruling methods over the political system in the new period.

She stressed a focus on developing new rural areas in the direction of high-tech urban agriculture in line with the process of urbanization associated with implementing Conclusion No. 548-KL/TU of the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee while paying attention to the development of service industries for the growth of agriculture as well as creating favorable conditions for the development of enterprises and cooperatives.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, it is necessary to continue exploiting the district’s potential and advantages of land and geographical position, making the most of internal resources and external forces, and attracting investment capital for the infrastructure development of eco-tourism and traditional craft villages. Furthermore, the district ought to accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le urged leaders of the district People's Committee to well perform the management and adjustment of the annual land use master plan by proposing solutions for delayed projects with the aim to ensure the legal rights of land users.

Moreover, the district should pay attention to environmental protection, and the construction investment progress with a focus on mobilizing all financial resources for compensation and resettlement of the Ring Road 3 and 4 projects in the district so as to implement the above-mentioned projects and traffic works on schedule.

In addition, Ms. Le expected the district to improve the administrative reform index, the district-level competitiveness index and business and investment environment, and promote reform of administrative procedures for people's satisfaction which is used as a measure to evaluate the performance quality of the state administrative apparatus. Plus, Cu Chi administrations should continue to pay attention to poverty reduction solutions to meet the state targets as well as create jobs and raise incomes for people's stable lives.

Last but not least, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le asked the district to focus on building a clean Party Committee and promptly deal with the legitimate petitions and concerns of residents.

Deputy Secretary of the Cu Chi District Party Committee Pham Thi Thanh Hien said that the local administrators have been facing difficulties in encouraging business households to become enterprises and cooperatives while compensation and site clearance for the implementation of projects is still slow; worse, more traffic accidents have been seen in the district lately.

Based on the facts, the District Party Committee's Executive Committee decided to adjust 5 main targets and 2 targets in the two key programs of the Resolution of the 12th District Party Congress including the value of the industry's output by 2025 of nearly VND142,202 billion (US$ 6,030,210,423) and total state budget revenue in the 2021-2025 period of VND7,200 billion.