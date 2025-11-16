HCMC People’s Committee Chairman listens attentively to every citizen’s concern

In a departure from typical ceremonial remarks, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee spent time listening directly to residents and addressing issues that affect their daily life in Ben Thanh Ward.

The chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee engages in conversation with everyone at the event.

The Great National Solidarity Day held across residential clusters in Ben Thanh Ward, organized yesterday afternoon by the fatherland front committee of clusters 9, 11, 12, 13, and 14, welcomed Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Rather than delivering congratulatory messages as in previous years, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc chose to spend meaningful time engaging with residents, exchanging viewpoints, and responding to concerns raised by people from various neighborhoods.

During her discussion with the Chairman, Quach Quy Hong from residential cluster 12 highlighted the persistent flooding in Ben Thanh Ward caused by heavy rainfall and tidal surges. She also expressed concern about delays in major urban projects, including the Ben Thanh quadrilateral development area. She urged city leaders to accelerate anti-flooding efforts and speed up stalled projects so that residents can benefit sooner and enjoy improved social welfare. In addition, she asked the city to help workers gain better access to stable and high-quality employment.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc talks to a woman at the event

Resident Le Thi Kim Van, from cluster 12, voiced her satisfaction with the performance of local officials under the two-tier local administration model, noting that the updated structure has made administrative procedures and welfare support more convenient for residents. She recommended that the city ensure people using health insurance receive equitable and comprehensive healthcare services, similar to those accessing private or out-of-pocket medical treatment, thereby reducing reluctance to use health insurance for examinations or treatment.

Responding to citizens, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc highly appreciated practical relevance of the comments recognizing that many touched upon broader strategic issues while remaining deeply connected to residents’ everyday experiences. He emphasized that the city has set out ambitious breakthrough missions, especially in infrastructure development. In the coming period, Ho Chi Minh City will effectively become a “large-scale construction zone,” with many major projects underway, such as establishing an international financial center, expanding urban railways, developing ring roads, and modernizing seaports.

The Chairman noted that the high-speed railway connecting central Ho Chi Minh City to Can Gio will be extended to Ben Thanh Station instead of terminating at Tan Thuan Station as previously planned. This project will be paired with studies on developing underground public spaces in the Ben Thanh market area, aligning with the city’s master plan to enhance urban aesthetics, boost tourism, and improve traffic circulation in the city center.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc presents green plants to celebrate the festival day.

He acknowledged that these are large-scale projects requiring time and strong community cooperation and encouraged Ben Thanh residents to accompany the city in implementing initiatives that improve living conditions and beautify urban spaces.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc along with the Secretary of the Party Committee of Ben Thanh Ward Hoang Thi To Nga present scholarships to students.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc added that investment in such projects would naturally generate new employment opportunities, benefitting both workers and local businesses. He encouraged families to continue investing in their children’s technological access, knowledge, and skills so they can meet future employer demands and secure better career prospects.

On major challenges such as flooding, traffic congestion, and environmental pollution, the Chairman affirmed that the city is deploying synchronized solutions from expanding ring-road systems and metro lines to transitioning from fossil-fuel vehicles to electric transportation. He called on residents to support these efforts through practical actions such as maintaining neighborhood cleanliness, strengthening community solidarity, and working together to build greener, cleaner, safer living environments.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan