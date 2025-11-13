HCMC tax agency collects over VND510 trillion, meeting 2025 Government target

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc yesterday had a working session with the HCMC Tax Department to assess the state budget collection results for the first ten months of 2025.

During the working session, Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department Director Doan Minh Dung stated that thanks to proactively forecasting, analyzing and evaluating revenue sources and tax type, and by creating collection plans tailored to each area and time period, the city’s total budget revenue for the first ten months of 2025 reached VND510,183 billion (US$19.4 billion), meeting 102 percent of the Government’s target, 98 percent of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council’s target, and representing nearly a 20 percent increase over the same period last year.

As a result, for the first time ever, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department fulfilled the Government’s budget collection target as early as October.

From now until the end of the year, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department will strive to achieve the highest possible budget revenue for 2025. This includes strengthening the management and enforcement of tax debts, focusing on resolving and fully recovering overdue amounts, and intensifying inspections and audits, particularly in high-risk areas such as e-commerce, real estate and tax refunds.

In addition, the department aims to improve oversight of business households and individual entrepreneurs, gradually fostering the habit of convenient and transparent electronic tax payments, and accelerating digital transformation across the sector.

In a report on overall budget collection in Ho Chi Minh City for the first ten months of 2025, Director of the Department of Finance Nguyen Cong Vinh reported that the city collected VND657,154 billion (nearly US$25 billion), achieving 97.9 percent of the central government’s target, 94.2 percent of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council’s target and 116.3 percent of the same period last year. Key tax types, including corporate income tax and value-added tax, increased thanks to business recovery, tax reductions and stimulus policies, and strict management of e-invoices. The recovery of the real estate market also boosted revenue from personal income tax and registration fees.

In his remarks at the session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc congratulated the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department on its budget collection achievements.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers his remarks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Mai Hoa)

He also emphasized that the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department should continue to advance administrative reforms within the sector, reducing time, procedures and required documentation, and especially improving service quality for citizens and businesses. Additionally, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stressed the effective implementation of computer-generated e-invoices, encouraging and supporting business households to develop into registered enterprises.

The units receive commendation letters from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for their outstanding achievements in budget collection in 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Mai Hoa)



On this occasion, five units received commendation letters from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. These include the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, State Treasury Region II and the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Related News Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department resolves stuck land records

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong