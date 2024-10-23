HCMC Party Secretary urges Thu Duc City to be ready for further development

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen declared that Thu Duc City is poised to embark on a new chapter of growth and development in line with the nation's aspirations.

HCMC Secretary Nguyen Van Nen

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen made the statement at today’s meeting with officials from Thu Duc City to discuss the preparations for the inaugural Party Congress of Thu Duc City, scheduled for the 2025-2030 term.

He indicated that the nation is preparing for the 2025-2030 term, a phase characterized by General Secretary To Lam's call to embark on a new era of national development.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee commenced the meeting by emphasizing that Thu Duc City has effectively overcome numerous challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic as the current term comes to an end. He acknowledged the resilience and solidarity exhibited by the city's Party organization, government, and its citizens.

As stated by the HCMC Secretary, the nation is gearing up for the 2025-2030 term, a period marked by General Secretary To Lam's directive to enter a new era of national development.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen (R) discusses with Thu Duc City Secretary Nguyen Huu Hiep

The nation as a whole is coming together to prepare for this new phase. Secretary Nguyen Van Nen has raised this question what resources, capabilities, and other essentials should Thu Duc City, as a part of Ho Chi Minh City, move forward and make a contribution to enter into this new era.

He urged Thu Duc City to evaluate the city’s progress based on the established indicators and tasks since the beginning of the term, pinpoint areas for improvement, and develop strategies to tackle any remaining challenges.

With just over two months left to complete the 2024 tasks, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen requested that Thu Duc City review and compare the tasks of the year, make efforts to complete them to contribute to the overall results of Ho Chi Minh City; review the implementation of the Politburo's Directive 35.

Specifically, he conducted an in-depth analysis of the economic results and the implementation of breakthrough initiatives related to infrastructure, human resources, and administrative reforms. His focus was particularly on the outcomes of administrative procedure reforms, the organization of personnel structures, digital transformation, and green transition, especially in improving administrative processes for citizens and enhancing their quality of life.

Simultaneously, he urged the Party Committee of Thu Duc City to direct subordinate Party organizations to prepare for the upcoming congress with specific tasks for both the short and long term. The departments and divisions of Thu Duc City must clearly identify what needs to be added to their respective fields, highlight strengths and weaknesses, and make proposals and recommendations.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Anh Quan