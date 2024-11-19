Education

HCMC Party leader extends Vietnam Teacher’s Day congratulations

SGGPO

A delegation from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited exemplary educators on the 42nd anniversary of Vietnamese Teacher's Day (November 20, 1982 - 2024).

As of November 18 late, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City's leaders to visit outstanding educators, offer flowers and extend Vietnam Teacher’s Day congratulations to them.

N3.jpg
The delegates offer flowers, extend Vietnam Teacher’s Day congratulations and pose a photo with Professor Doctor Nguyen Thien Nhan. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The delegation visited the family of late Professor Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh, Labor Hero, People's Doctor, former Director of Thong Nhat Hospital, former Head of the Geriatrics Department at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Ho Chi Minh City; Professor Doctor Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Politburo member, former Minister of Education and Training and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

N1.jpg
Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) warmly inquires about Professor Doctor Nguyen Thien Nhan and his family members. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the residence of Professor Doctor Nguyen Thien Nhan, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai warmly inquired about the health and lives of Professor Doctor Nguyen Thien Nhan and his family members, and wished them health and happiness.

N2.jpg
Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai warmly inquires about the health and lives of Professor Doctor Nguyen Thien Nhan and his family members. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On behalf of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his gratitude and remembrance for the outstanding contributions of late Professor Doctor Nguyen Thien Thanh and his spouse, Mrs. Duong Thi Minh, along with generations of their family members to the education and training sector, healthcare and science sectors of Ho Chi Minh City in particular, and the country in general.

He expressed his expectations that Professor Doctor Nguyen Thien Nhan would continue to contribute initiatives and ideas to the education sector and the development of the city.

Professor Doctor Nguyen Thien Nhan also spent much time to share about the education sector in Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam; expressed his interest in promoting “Happy School” models in Ho Chi Minh City; and believed that the city's education sector would develop further in the coming time.

Professor Doctor Nguyen Thien Nhan shared that he would continue to offer ideas and contributions to the development of Ho Chi Minh City in the field of education and other sectors according to his capabilities.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong

