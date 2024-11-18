2024 Vo Truong Toan Awards honors dedicated educators for disabled children

The 27th Vo Truong Toan Awards this year honors 50 administrators and educators from various levels of education, including preschool, primary, middle, high school, vocational education, continuing education, and special education.

Teaching students with disabilities requires significantly more effort from educators at specialized schools and inclusive mainstream schools compared to their counterparts at regular institutions. Each classroom lesson encompasses not only academic knowledge but also social skills, ensuring that children with disabilities do not become dependent on their families or society.

Educator Dinh Lan Phuong from Nguyen Dinh Chieu Special School is a popular figure in the special education sector. Although her students cannot see each other, hand claps and sharing serve as bridges to bring everyone closer together.

Lan Phuong said that teachers not only teach disabled students skills and knowledge but also serve as emotional support, helping them to open up and better integrate into the community. Every small progress of the students becomes a joy for both the teachers and their families.

Lan Phuong's students now face increasing challenges with multiple disabilities compared to single-disabled ones in the past. There have been many times when the young teacher has burst into tears out of helplessness when her students could neither see nor hear.

However, she has dedicated herself to finding innovative teaching methods, overcoming obstacles like limited accessibility to information for visually impaired students. By collaborating with colleagues and leveraging digital resources, she has developed specialized teaching materials. Her unwavering commitment and empathy for her students inspire hope and belief in a brighter future.

Currently, the 2018 General Education Program focuses on promoting visual and textual channels, making it difficult for students to access information. Despite the challenges, Ms. Lan Phuong and her colleagues remain dedicated to providing quality education for children with disabilities.

They understand the importance of patience, love, and empathy in creating a supportive learning environment. By sharing knowledge and experiences, they empower these students to reach their full potential and contribute to society. The road ahead is still long, but Lan Phuong is persistent, silently lighting up hope and faith for the less fortunate every day.

Vice Principal Phan Thi Huong Xuan of Tuong Lai Special Education School (District 1), recalls that at age 17, after failing to secure admission to her desired program, she serendipitously discovered her calling in caring for children with disabilities during a gap year while preparing for the following year's examinations. The emotional connection and profound bond with these exceptional children prompted the young woman to pivot toward special education.

Teaching students with disabilities demands extraordinary patience and dedication. Unlike typically developing students who may quickly grasp concepts, students with disabilities often require extended periods of instruction and repetition.

Huong Xuan is one such dedicated educator who goes above and beyond her role as a school administrator. She mentors new teachers, actively supports her colleagues, and ensures that students receive the best possible care and education. Her passion for her work is evident in her tireless efforts to create a nurturing and inclusive environment for all students.

The special education school has become her second home, a place where love, joy, and fulfillment intertwine with regrets and concerns about unfulfilled aspirations for her students. With maternal devotion, she aspires for her students to transcend their self-consciousness and stride confidently on their own paths.

Principal Le Thi Hong Hoa of Anh Duong Special School (District 12), shares that she initially worked with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in her local community after graduating university.

When she decided to transition to a different career path, she encountered numerous challenges. On her first day at the special school, she felt particularly disoriented, unable to comprehend the sign language used by children with disabilities. Through determined study, exploration, and research into special education materials, she gradually acclimated to her role.

Anh Duong Special School in District 12 caters to diverse students with disabilities, including hearing impairments, intellectual disabilities, and autism. These students often face challenges in communication and self-care skills. With the aid of modern technology, they can engage in interactive activities and communicate through various digital platforms.

Principal Hong Hoa emphasized the importance of passion and responsibility in education. She fosters a collaborative environment, supports her staff, and promotes effective teaching practices. By creating an inclusive and supportive atmosphere, she empowers students to reach their full potential. She works to propagate effective practices and positive models, helping her colleagues overcome challenges, fostering unity, and achieving high effectiveness in their work.

In the 2024-2025 academic year, HCMC has 3,628 students with disabilities. They enroll in 79 special education units, including 20 public and 19 private institutions, with a total of 698 administrators, teachers, and staff. Additionally, the city has 10,441 inclusive students in public preschools and general education schools.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Thanh Tam