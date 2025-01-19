HCMC Party leader appointed as Secretary of Ca Mau Party Committee

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai was appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau and joined the Party Committee of Military Region 9 for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Organization Commission Le Minh Hung (R) presents the Politburo's appointment decision to Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party Committee of Ca Mau Province on January 18 held a ceremony to hand over the Politburo's appointment decision to Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai.

The event was attended by a Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Organization Commission Le Minh Hung; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; former Secretary of the Party Committee of Ca Mau Province Nguyen Tien Hai, who is Secretary of the Party Committee of Kien Giang Province; and leaders of the Military Region 9.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai delivers his speech at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, Party Central Committee member and Deputy Head of the Central Organization Committee, Do Trong Hung, announced and presented the Politburo's appointment decision to Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum Head of the Central Organization Commission Le Minh Hung extended his congratulations to the newly appointed Secretary of the Party Committee of Ca Mau province, Nguyen Ho Hai.

He believed that Mr. Hai, who has years of experience working in different positions, would promote his professional qualifications, ability, and political quality as well as carry out the missions of the Secretary of the Ca Mau Province Party Committee and successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the Resolution of the 16th Ca Mau Provincial Party Congress.

Delegates congratulate Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai. (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau Nguyen Ho Hai promised that he will do his utmost to fulfill missions assigned by the Party and Government.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai was born in 1977 in Ho Chi Minh City’s Cu Chi District. He holds a Doctor of Business Administration and earned a Master's degree in Urban Management and Civil Engineering, as well as graduated from a training course on advanced-level political theory.

He got positions, including Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s District 8; Vice Secretary and Secretary of the Party Committee of District 8; Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3; Head of the Organization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Vice Secretary and Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Former Secretary of the Party Committee of Ca Mau Province Nguyen Tien Hai, who is Secretary of the Party Committee of Kien Giang Province (L) offers flowers to Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tan Thai—Translated by Kim Khanh