HCMC Party Chief receives newly-appointed Consuls General

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hosted receiving ceremonies for newly-appointed Canadian Consul General in HCMC, Annie Dube, and newly-appointed Malaysian Consul General in HCMC, Firdauz Bin Othman, on October 10.

During the reception for the newly-appointed Canadian Consul General in HCMC, the city Party Chief extended his congratulations to Ms. Annie Dube, on her appointment, especially on the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam - Canada diplomatic ties (1973-2023).

Vietnam - Canada relations have developed robustly over the past five decades, bringing practical benefits to the people of the two countries and contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world. In 2022, bilateral trade turnover reached more than US$7 billion.

Canada currently ranks 22nd out of 120 countries and territories investing in the southern metropolis. This year’s two-way trade turnover of the two sides is expected to exceed US$700 million.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that HCMC and Canada have a lot of potential. He hoped to promote activities in the fields of trade, investment, education, science, and technology which are strengths of the two sides.

He wishes Ms. Annie Dube a successful term to step up the two sides’ cooperative relations.

For her part, Canadian Consul General in HCMC Annie Dube expressed her joy at the strong developments recorded in bilateral relations between Canada and Vietnam in general, Canadian localities and HCMC in particular over the past 50 years.

She pledged to further promote cooperation between Canadian localities, businesses, and HCMC to strengthen relations between the two nations.

According to the Consul General of Canada in HCMC, education, green energy conversion, infrastructure, and tourism are the areas that Canada wants to promote cooperation with Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular in the coming time.

Speaking at the reception for Malaysian Consul General in HCMC Firdauz Bin Othman, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen treasured the relationship with Malaysia over the past 50 years and highly appreciated outstanding achievements between the two countries in the sectors of trade and investment.

He emphasized that Vietnam and Malaysia have many favorable conditions to strongly develop cooperation.

The city Party Chief extended his congratulations to Mr. Firdauz Bin Othman on his appointment and wished him every success in the new role, continuing to play the role as a bridge of connection to enhance cooperation and investment in the fields of digital economy, green economy, smart transport infrastructure and tourism in Vietnam in general and in HCMC in particular.

Mr. Firdauz Bin Othman expressed his joy at the achievements of cooperation in various fields, including trade and economy, between the two sides over the past time.

He pledged to contribute to promoting bilateral relations, people-to-people exchanges, effective and in-depth cooperation.

The Malaysian Consul General in HCMC expressed his sincere thanks to HCMC’s government and departments for creating favorable conditions for Malaysian businesses to invest in the city.