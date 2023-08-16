HCMC Party Chief prompts chance offer for doctors to choose hospitals of choice

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen thanked agencies and hospitals for recruiting young doctors and offering them opportunities to choose a workplace of their choice.

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held an employment day event so that doctors who have just completed an 18-month internship program at hospitals attached to medical stations could meet hospital leaders for applying to an infirmary.

Attending the event, HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen said that this event - the first of its kind - can make young doctors proud because they can select the workplace of their choice.

As he was recruited to work in Le Van Thinh Hospital in Thu Duc City after applying to the event, young doctor Duong Nguyen Hoang Lam, one of 270 young doctors who have just completed a pilot program to practice at hospitals associated with health stations, said that after completing the 18-month internship program at hospitals attached to medical stations, he participated in the event organized by the Department of Health instead of looking for a job.

These young doctors in the Department of Health-launched program spent 18 months practicing in hospitals parallel to ward and commune health stations. When practicing in hospitals, they were learning specialized techniques and when they were at health stations, the young doctors participated in grassroots health activities, especially primary care and prevention activities. With the experience gained after 18 months of practice, these young doctors feel they are confident to take on jobs in both treatment facilities and preventive health facilities.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, this is the first time that the Department has organized the job day for young doctors with the aim of creating favorable conditions for doctors who have just received their practicing certificates upon completion of the pilot program to choose a hospital of their choice.

At the event, 61 hospitals and district health centers registered to recruit doctors. Hospital leaders could meet new doctors by interviewing them; plus, candidates could ask for more information about infirmaries of their choice before signing up.

Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau informed each doctor has three opportunities to choose a workplace. On the day, 198 doctors were recruited while 22 hospitals announced to have filled the demand while some 71 candidates continue to register at 42 healthcare establishments that have not yet recruited enough staff.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen praised and congratulated more than 270 young doctors who have just completed the training program.

The young doctors have had 18 months of training, learning and challenges at the grassroots healthcare facilities, together with city dwellers on the front lines against the Covid-19 epidemic with unforgettable experiences.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee suggested that in the coming time, firstly, all levels of Party organizations and city authorities will continue to direct the implementation of the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 14 on the policy of encouraging and protecting talented creative civil servants.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also suggested that the health sector will work with other related sectors, especially the education sector to find new models and creative ways of doing things that meet the requirements of people's life especially training of high-quality human resources to be eligible to apply high technology in specialized health care.

Moreover, he asked the Organizing Committee of the City Party Committee, the Department of Home Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City to continue to promulgate policies to attract talented people in a bit to create the most favorable conditions and environment for everyone to have the opportunity to contribute to the construction and development of the city.

According to Mr. Nen, Ho Chi Minh City should strengthen close coordination with localities and regions to expand cooperation and training links with cities and major universities in the region and the world as well as access information technology, and advanced science according to European and world standards.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee believed that based on the Politburo’s Resolution 31, Conclusion 14, and the National Assembly’s Resolution 98 on piloting several specific mechanisms and policies to develop Ho Chi Minh City, the southern largest city will have many new dynamic, creative and effective models in the coming time.

The event saw the attendance of Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc.