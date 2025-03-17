HCMC Party Chief: HCMC restructures for new space, momentum, opportunities

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that the reorganization of the administrative apparatus and the merger of administrative units are urgent, objective requirements aimed at a profound, comprehensive, and systematic transformation.

This restructuring is intended to create new spaces, conditions, momentum, and opportunities for both the country and HCMC to achieve strong development in the coming years.

He was speaking at the conference held by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee this morning to propagandize the policies of the Politburo and the Secretariat regarding the restructuring of the political system's apparatus on March 17.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the conference.

Preventing misconduct and ensuring democracy

HCMC is determined to restructure its political system for greater efficiency, transparency, and democracy. Over the past three months, the HCMC Party Committee and the Steering Committee of the HCMC Party Committee on summarizing the implementation of Resolution No.18 have swiftly implemented the reorganization while strictly following central government directives.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen called this a transformative effort to create new opportunities and momentum for the development of both HCMC and the nation. He urged political leaders to lead by example, act decisively, and ensure the plan stays on track, with the initial phase set for completion in Q1 2025.

The HCMC Party Secretary emphasized the need to strengthen political and ideological work, reinforcing the responsibility of officials, civil servants, and public employees while ensuring discipline and administrative order in all positions.

"There must be no disruptions or delays affecting citizens, businesses, or the normal functioning of society," he stated, urging officials and employees to remain committed to their duties until the official handover.

Relevant agencies must swiftly finalize plans to restructure administrative units under a two-tier local government model and adjust Party organization structures at the city and grassroots levels in line with the Politburo’s directives.

Each level of government must review its organizational structure, assess its current state, and propose appropriate mergers based on set criteria. Authorities must also conduct thorough evaluations of personnel and develop restructuring plans that align staff with their expertise while minimizing unnecessary disruptions.

HCMC is carrying out a comprehensive restructuring of the organizational system of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organizations, and mass associations assigned by the Party and State. The city is finalizing plans to reorganize these entities at two levels, following the model of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, with a focus on enhancing efficiency, substance, and national solidarity while avoiding bureaucratic formalities.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that personnel play a decisive role in the restructuring process. The goal of streamlining the system for greater effectiveness depends on selecting the right individuals for the right positions. He urged Party committees and leaders at all levels to be fair, objective, and decisive in personnel evaluations and appointments.

He also stressed the need for a fair and humane approach to policy implementation, ensuring that officials, civil servants, and employees are treated justly. "No one should be unduly disadvantaged, and the process must be transparent, democratic, and fair," he said.

Accelerating digital transformation and IT application

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that digital transformation is not just a means to streamline operations but a key driver of effective governance in the digital age. Leveraging technology will enable a smarter, faster, and more transparent administration, improving services for citizens and businesses.

IT plays a crucial role in enhancing efficiency, cutting bureaucratic red tape, reducing costs, and increasing transparency. By automating processes and eliminating redundancies, it helps overcome inefficiencies in administrative workflows. It enables faster and more accurate data processing, facilitates virtual meetings and digital communication, enhances oversight, and improves service delivery. Ultimately, it strengthens coordination, ensuring each unit and organization fulfills its responsibilities more effectively.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen also underscored the need for strict oversight, calling for proactive monitoring to prevent violations and ensure compliance in the restructuring process. He stressed the importance of self-regulation within Party organizations and encouraged greater public engagement through the Vietnam Fatherland Front and other socio-political organizations.

Delegates at the conference

Additionally, he highlighted the role of public feedback and media in maintaining transparency and building trust. "The press and media must actively provide responsible information, fostering unity within the political system and strengthening public consensus on this administrative reform," he said.

The HCMC Party Secretary emphasized that restructuring the organizational apparatus is a critical task that must be executed effectively, ensuring it does not disrupt the city's key priorities for 2025 and the coming years.

He urged the Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee to focus on leadership and execution to achieve 22 socio-economic targets and sustain double-digit economic growth, contributing to the national goal of at least 8 percent growth, as outlined in Conclusion No.123 of the Central Executive Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

He also stressed the need for effective implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.57 and the city's action plan to drive breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. Resolving bottlenecks, accelerating public investment disbursement, and fast-tracking strategic infrastructure projects under National Assembly Resolution No.98 remain top priorities. In the immediate term, efforts will focus on successfully organizing events for the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day.

"Now more than ever, unity, determination, and collective effort from the entire political system and the people of HCMC are crucial. I trust that each individual will uphold the highest sense of responsibility to achieve our shared goals," he stated.

Soliciting feedback and addressing concerns of officials The HCMC Party Secretary urged media agencies and reporters to intensify communication efforts, ensuring a unified, comprehensive understanding that fosters broad social consensus. For policies impacting officials, public servants, and employees, the Party Committee and relevant agencies will actively monitor the situation, conduct surveys, gather feedback, and address concerns fairly and thoughtfully. The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee expressed that city officials should remain assured and work together with the highest sense of responsibility to achieve the best results. He emphasized that this is a historically significant period, requiring a deep understanding and the utmost sense of duty and responsibility from each individual toward the city.

After the restructuring, HCMC's political system has reduced by 53 Party organizations, Party civil affairs committees, Party committees, specialized agencies, administrative bodies, and public non-business units; 86 district-level units; and 216 internal divisions within agencies. The advisory and assisting agencies of the HCMC Party Committee have been reduced from six to five. The number of directly affiliated HCMC Party Committees has decreased from 51 to 27 (a 47 percent reduction), with two newly established, seven dissolved, 19 downgraded to grassroots Party Committees, and 11 Party committees, and three Party civil affairs committees disbanded. The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and socio-political organizations have been streamlined from 76 to 42 units. HCMC also aims to reduce 15 percent of internal divisions within agencies and implement a downsizing roadmap, cutting 5 percent of civil servants and 10 percent of public employees between 2021 and 2026. The HCMC People's Committee has streamlined its structure, reducing specialized agencies from 21 to 15, administrative bodies from eight to three, and public non-business units from 35 to 32. Internally, department-level units under specialized agencies have decreased from 199 to 160, while divisions under administrative bodies have been cut from 23 to 15. At the district level, Thu Duc City and other districts have merged the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Committees, reducing 22 advisory bodies, along with a reduction of 64 agencies and units under district-level People's Committees.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan