Education

HCMC: Over 85,00 high-school students register for graduation exam

By the end of May 13, around 85,558 students throughout HCMC registered for taking part in the national high school graduation exam for the academic year 2022- 2023, up 470 candidates compared to last year.
HCMC: Over 85,00 high-school students register for graduation exam ảnh 1

Students take part in the national high school graduation exam for the academic year 2021- 2022 at the examination site in Trung Vuong High School of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by the Division of Education Testing and Accreditation under the HCMC Department of Education and Training.

Of the total, the number of free candidates is 3,402, said Head of the Division of Education Testing and Accreditation, Vo Thien Cang.

The national high school graduation exam for the academic year 2022- 2023 will take place on June 27-30. Students will come to examination sites to do procedures in the afternoon of June 27 and officially take four tests on June 28-30.

On the morning of June 28, they will take a 120-minute Vietnamese Literature test. On the afternoon of the same day, they will take a 90-minute mathematics test.

On the morning of June 29, they will sit for a 50-minute combined test in Natural Sciences (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) or Social Sciences (History, Geography, and Citizen Education). On the afternoon of June 30, they will do an English test within 60 minutes. June 30 is the backup test day.

The Ministry of Training and Education has adjusted a number of examination regulations to strengthen the quality and effectiveness of the safe and strict organization of the exam.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh

