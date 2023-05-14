Over 1 million students to sit for national high school graduation exam in June

More than one million high-school students across Vietnam will take part in the national high school graduation exam for the academic year 2022- 2023 on June 27-30, announced the Ministry of Education and Training on May 13.

As of May 13, as many as 1,025,166 candidates have registered for the exam, including 94.51 percent of students registering online and 5.49 percent of students registering directly.

Of the total, the number of free candidates is 48,309. Around 73,232 students will sit for the examination for graduation and 34,203 candidates have registered for recruitment into universities. The number of students registering to sit exams for both graduation and admission to universities and colleges is 917,731.

The Ministry of Training and Education has organized human resources to provide support and information to 63 provinces and cities across the country frequently as well as offer exam software to localities for the examination, including management software for the national high school graduation exam, university and college entrance examination, exam marking software and multiple choice exam grading software.

The ministry asked Departments of Training and Education and schools of localities throughout the country to begin the review of candidates’ information from May 14-19. The last date to complete checking the information in candidates’ application forms extends to May 22. The deadline to take crosscheck to determine the accuracy of candidates’ information must be finished by May 25.

The Ministry of Education and Training previously announced that this year, candidates will continue to register for the exam online from May 4 to 5 pm on May 13, 2023.

The national high school graduation exam for the academic year 2022- 2023 will take place on June 27-30. Students will come to examination sites to do procedures in the afternoon of June 27 and officially take four tests on June 28-30.