HCMC: Over 4,200 jobs available at year-end

In October and November, around 58 businesses had a total recruitment demand of 4,204 workers through job transaction sessions and the HCMC Employment Service Center.

According to Director of the HCMC Employment Service Center Nguyen Van Hanh Thuc, jobs mainly cover the sectors of production, sale, and delivery services. Highly skilled workers do not have the demand to look for new positions or change their jobs at present because they want to receive year-end bonuses and other rewards at the close of the year.

The hiring need of unskilled workers accounted for the highest portion with 1,452 jobs, followed by the fields of business, management, clothing, and footwear.

As of November 24, around 153,129 people in HCMC submitted applications for unemployment benefits, up 9.7 percent compared to the same period last year. Of those, 150,315 people received unemployment benefits decisions and the monthly number of workers looking for jobs was 612,514, the Director of the HCMC Employment Service Center said.

From now until the end of this year, the HCMC Employment Service Center will focus on providing employment consulting, solving unemployment problems and benefits to help laborers maintain their daily lives while looking for new jobs as well as giving career counseling to support unemployed people to find a new way ensuring their life, she added.

The center will also strengthen the connection between employers and job seekers to help workers return to the labor market as soon as possible, provide vocational training support programs to give assistance to laborers to improve their skills and find an appropriate job.