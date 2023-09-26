HCMC orders private educational facilities to organize activities under license

The Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday required private educational facilities to only organize educational activities as per their license.

The Department yesterday sent a document to investors and principals of non-public schools in Ho Chi Minh City on the request to rectify the operating situation of non-public educational establishments in the city.

Accordingly, educational establishments can only organize extra activities in their license.

Foreign-invested preschools carry out the application for registration of educational activities when authorized by a competent authority to establish an educational facility. After they receive permits to carry out educational activities, they should only organize activities according to regulations.

In case they want to supplement or change one of the licensed contents such as the location of educational activities, or content of educational activities, they must complete a registration application which will be sent to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training for approval of the upcoming operation.

Private high schools invested by Vietnamese citizens should register an application form for educational activities after they are authorized by a competent authority to establish an educational facility.

After 2 years from the effective date of the decision permitting the establishment, if the high school is not permitted to operate educational activities, the Department of Education and Training shall report to the municipal People's Committee to decide to cancel the decision for school establishment.

A foreign-invested high school is not permitted to operate educational activities, the decision for the establishment of the educational institution will expire, after 2 years from the effective date of the decision for the school establishment.

The Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City noted that investors are responsible for completing the application to extend the duration of educational activities within 6 months before the decision to allow educational activities expires.

Regarding organization and operation after being licensed, private high schools invested by local investors must build an organizational structure according to regulations including the school council, control board, principal, vice principal, and emulation and reward council, disciplinary council.

In particular, educational institutions must ensure the ratio of at least 40 percent of full-time teachers compared to the total number of teachers according to regulations.

In addition, schools must hang their school nameplate with the correct name recorded in the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee’s decision. Schools are not allowed to organize advertising and enrollment at unlicensed locations and do not enroll students over the number assigned by the Department of Education and Training.

Schools must separate business activities in terms of capital mobilization and bond issuance from school activities.

Furthermore, principals and vice principals of foreign-invested preschools and high schools are from other countries, they must have complete legal documents according to current regulations on work permit exemption.

Schools must ensure that teaching is organized in accordance with the program stated in the decision permitting educational activities of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City and fully implement mandatory educational content for learners who are Vietnamese citizens studying at foreign-invested preschool education establishments and general education establishments.

In each foreign-invested educational institution, Vietnamese students studying foreign educational programs must be less than 50 percent of the total number of students studying foreign educational programs at schools.