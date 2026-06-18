HCMC official visits, congratulates press agencies ahead of Vietnam Press Day

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City yesterday paid a visit to congratulate local press agencies on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 –2026).

Mr. Duong Trong Hieu, Member of the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee and Head of the Inspection Commission, led the delegation.

During visits to the Ho Chi Minh City representative offices of VietNamNet and Cong Ly (Justice) Newspaper, the expressed appreciation for their close cooperation in communication and public information work, helping bring Party guidelines and State policies closer to the public.

The delegation visits the Ho Chi Minh City office of VietNamNet.

The delegation visits the Ho Chi Minh City representative office of Justice Newspaper.

The media agencies were recognized for producing in-depth reporting series reflecting the implementation of key policies and programs, including Resolution 98 on special mechanisms for Ho Chi Minh City’s development, the city’s two-tier local government model, and efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

He also extended best wishes to the press agencies and called for continued collaboration in promoting effective models, best practices, and key achievements in the city’s development process.

HCMC is currently focusing on major tasks, including preparations for the 50th anniversary of the city’s renaming after President Ho Chi Minh, implementing Politburo Resolution 09-NQ/TW on the city’s development in the new era, and collecting feedback on the draft Special Urban Law. He encouraged the press to continue broad communication efforts to build social consensus and inspire development aspirations in the next phase.

Related News HCMC delegation visits media agency ahead of Vietnam Press Day

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong