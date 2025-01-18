HCMC offers additional bus trips during Tet holiday

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport has just announced the adjustment for bus routes in the city to facilitate passengers' travel during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Ho Chi Minh City adjusts some bus routes during Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

The adjustment is applied from January 23 to 27 and from February 1 to 5 for frequent trips, especially bus routes at the airport and major bus stations in the city.

In particular, on January 28, bus routes will operate until noon. Some subsidized routes, No. 9, 20, 47, and 74, will operate until 5 p.m.

Bus route No. 109 will increase its frequency to 72 trips per day, operating 24/7 before and after the Tet holiday to meet the high travel demand of passengers and reduce traffic pressure in the area around Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport will operate additional buses connecting with Mien Dong (Eastern) coach station and Mien Tay (Western) coach station and adjust the operating hours of routes linking with Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) to align with the metro train schedule.

The center also announced a reduction of bus frequency schedules for routes 56, 50, and 52. Of these, routes 50 and 52 will temporarily stop operating from January 20 to February 7.

By Quoc Hung, Minh Duy—Translated by Kim Khanh