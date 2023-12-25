HCMC, northwestern region welcome 69.2 million visitors

Ho Chi Minh City and eight provinces in the expanded northwestern region hosted 69.2 million visitors in 2023.

Visitors play traditional games at the HCMC Tourism Festival that opened on Thursday in HCMC. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City and eight provinces in the expanded northwestern region hosted 69.2 million visitors in 2023, accounting for 105% of the set target and up nearly 28% year-on-year, heard a conference held in Lao Cai province on December 25 to review their tourism cooperation program.

Tourism revenue was estimated at VND205.5 trillion (US$8.47 billion), or 102.7% of the annual plan.

The tourism tie-up during the 2021-2025 period aims at fully tapping potential, and developing more inter-regional offerings between HCMC and the eight provinces of Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Hoa Binh, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Son La, Yen Bai, and Phu Tho.

As the leader of the cooperation group in 2023, Lao Cai province chaired and coordinated with other members to outline plans, arranged expenditure, and directed other members to organize an array of activities, including the quintessence of northwestern region festival in HCMC; expanded northwestern region cultural tourism week in HCMC, Can Tho, and Hanoi; and the northwestern region and HCMC cultural tourism week in Luang Prabang (Laos).

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Quoc Khanh said the events made contributions to the popularisation of the localities’ tourism potential, destinations, and products to visitors and investors from far and wide.

With a view to strengthening tourism linkages within the group, participants at the conference agreed to step up digital transformation, especially building a national tourism database and developing safe destinations for visitors.

The group said they will join hands to set up the “Colours of Northwestern region – HCMC” to introduce their potential, strengths, and standout tourism products, while promoting communications work on their images on flights as well as domestic and international mass media.

Besides, digital technologies will be applied into tourism linkages and promotion activities.

Phu Tho will hold the group leadership in 2024.

Vietnamplus