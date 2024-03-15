HCMC National University collaborates with Synopsys to train chip design major

The Vietnam National University of Ho Chi Minh City (VNUH) and Synopsys Technology Group of the United States this morning signed a cooperation agreement on microchip design training in the university.

The cooperation will contribute to the development of the semiconductor industry in Vietnam.

Under the agreement, Synopsys will provide training documents and grant permits to use its tools and chips design software to VNUH students; receive the students for internship and introduce job opportunities for microchips design engineers trained by the VNUH to domestic and overseas enterprises.

In addition, Synopsys will support the university in training young lecturers in the microchip design major via short-term program “Train-the-Trainer” and assist the connection for the VNUH to provide high-quality human resources for global partners of Synopsys and promote their partners to build a Research and Development Center in the university.

The cooperation with Synopsys is expected to help the university to train around 1,800 engineers with high competence in the field of microchip design from now to 2030, contributing to the development of the semiconductor industry in Vietnam.

Synopsys is among a few US companies dominating Electronic design automation (EDA) in the world, including specialized softwares for chip design. The group was founded in 1986 by Aart J. de Geus and David Gregory.

Vietnam is among the strategic investment destinations in the Asia–Pacific region of Synopsys.

By Thanh Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong