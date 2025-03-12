HCMC, Mekong Delta ramp up saltwater intrusion prevention

Nguyen Tan Thanh sluice gate

According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta during the 2024-2025 dry season is expected to exceed the multi-year average. Between December 2024 and March 2025, three instances of saltwater intrusion have occurred in the region, significantly impacting agricultural production and livelihoods.

The most severe saltwater intrusions in the Mekong Delta are expected to occur between March 10 and 15 and March 29 to April 2. In the Vam Co and Cai Lon rivers, peak intrusion is anticipated from March 10-15 and again from April 27-May 1. Starting in late May 2025, saltwater intrusion across the Mekong Delta will gradually decline. The highest salinity levels of the year in the Ca Mau Peninsula and along the western coast were recorded in April and May, reaching levels comparable to or lower than those observed during the same period in 2024.

Head Phung Tien Dung of the Hydrological Forecasting Department of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said that the highest salinity at measuring stations in the region this year was generally lower than the salinity peak in March 2024. However, several locations in Ben Tre, Ca Mau, and Bac Lieu provinces reported higher-than-average salinity levels.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment in Tien Giang Province reports that saltwater has intruded nearly 60 kilometers upstream along the Tien River, reaching salinity levels of around 0.2 grams per liter.

In response to these developments, the People's Committee of Tien Giang Province has urgently closed multiple salinity prevention sluices along the Tien River. Notably, the Nguyen Tan Thanh sluice gate—the second-largest saltwater barrier in the western region after the Cai Lon - Cai Be sluice gate in Kien Giang—was recently shut to preserve freshwater supplies. This measure aims to secure water resources for one million residents and protect 130,000 hectares of agricultural land in Tien Giang and Long An provinces.

In Long An, to proactively address the peak of the impending saltwater intrusion and ensure sufficient water supply for daily life and agricultural production, Chairman Nguyen Van Ut of the Long An Provincial People's Committee has directed local authorities to implement comprehensive water supply measures. He emphasized the need to prevent water shortages, particularly for households, medical facilities, and educational institutions, ensuring access to fresh water remains uninterrupted.

According to the Southern Hydrometeorological Station in Ho Chi Minh City, the probability of a neutral weather pattern is higher than a La Niña event from April to June. The likelihood of an El Niño occurrence during this period is almost negligible. Additionally, rainfall in southern region is projected to be above the multi-year average during January to March 2025.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested departments, agencies, Thu Duc City People's Committee and districts to closely monitor developments in natural disasters, extreme weather, especially heat, drought, and saltwater intrusion. He has instructed local authorities to assess and monitor water resources in the region to update and refine prevention strategies based on actual conditions.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for proactive dredging of silted and clogged canals and ditches to restore and enhance water storage capacity.

To address and minimize the negative impacts of anticipated peak saltwater intrusion within the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology recommended the adoption of comprehensive water resource management strategies. This includes the implementation of enhanced freshwater storage practices, utilizing both rainwater harvesting and the strategic utilization of fresh water from the Tien and Hau Rivers, customized to local environmental conditions.

Furthermore, the optimized control and operational management of existing saltwater prevention infrastructure, the development of robust freshwater storage contingency plans, and the implementation of continuous and meticulous salinity monitoring protocols are essential for ensuring a timely and effective response to this environmental challenge.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan