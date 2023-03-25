HCMC marks Youth Union’s founding anniversary

The HCMC Communist Youth Union held a ceremony on March 24 to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 – 2023) and the award ceremony of Ho Hao Hon Prize 2023.

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, former Vice President Truong My Hoa, former Chairpersons of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Chanh Truc and Pham Phuong Thao, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu asked the city’s youth to be a pioneering force in implementing political, social and economic missions and tasks assigned by the Party Organization and the Government of the city.

He believed young people will continuously promote their youth, provide concrete solutions, initiatives in applying science and technologies, and scientific projects on implementing urban government and protecting the national defense, social security and order of the city.

Ho Hao Hon Award, which is named after martyr Ho Hao Hon, Hero of the People's Armed Forces, and the first Secretary of the Saigon - Gia Dinh (now HCM City) Youth Union, aims to honor collectives and individuals who made outstanding contributions to the city’s youth movement. The annual award has been given to 138 collectives and 44 individuals over the past 21 years.

The Ho Hao Hon Award 2023 went to the District 1’s Youth Union, the HCMC Cadre Academy’s Youth Union, the HCMC Vietnamese Students' Association and the Youth Film Studio, the Department of the front-national security-residential area of the HCMC Youth Union and HCMC Youth’s Cultural House, the Youth Union of the representative office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in HCMC, Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, the Youth Unions of Cu Chi District, HCMC University of Technology and Education and HCMC University of Economics.

On this occasion, the State President presented the Third Class Labor Medals to the HCMC Youth Union and Vietnam Youth Federation in HCMC made significant contributions to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the city, and Director of the Center for Science and Technology Development of HCMC Youth Union Doan Kim Thanh

The HCMC Youth Union also kicked off the Youth Fest 2023 featuring various activities that have been held throughout the city to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU).