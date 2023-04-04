HCMC makes efforts in strengthening anti-corruption measures

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just directed to make efforts in strengthening the implementation of anti-corruption measures in the city.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City received an official letter from the Government Inspectorate on the evaluation score of anti-corruption in 2021. Accordingly, the southern largest city achieved 74/100 points ranking 2nd in 63 provinces and cities.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just asked heads of departments, agencies, and chairpersons of people's committees in districts and Thu Duc City to continue effectively implementing solutions for detection and handling of corruption.

At the same time, departments, agencies, people's committees in districts and Thu Duc City should implement the City Steering Committee for Anti-corruption and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s guidelines on the prevention and combat of corruption.

In particular, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City requested to focus on developing a plan on anti-corruption and effectively implement policies and laws on anti-corruption in addition to inspection and review of legal documents on anti-corruption and dissemination of the law on anti-corruption.

At the same time, responsible agencies must pay visits to sectors where there is a lot of public opinions about corruption and negativity. Heads of competent agencies and chairpersons in charge of implementing the law on anti-corruption will be held accountable. Assets and income of people with positions and power will be checked regularly.

Last but not least, responsible departments, agencies and chairpersons of people’s committees must implement regulations on publicity and transparency in all fields, especially in land use, investor selection bidding, investment projects, large and important investment projects, land management, projects with state capital, BOT projects, BT projects, financial and asset management in state-owned enterprises and equitization of enterprises.

In addition, competent departments, agencies and people’s committees have been asked to regularly focus on implementing measures to prevent corruption, control conflicts of interest and improve the capacity to detect corruption through denunciation settlement and internal inspection.

The Department of Home Affairs shall coordinate with other agencies and organizations to inspect organization and operation of social organizations that mobilize people's contributions for charity activities. The social organizations include those established by the chairman of HCMC People's Committee or those with operation regulations approved by the chairman.

The Department of Planning and Investment should coordinate with the Department of Industry and Trade and other agencies and units in monitoring and summarizing the results of anti-corruption work in enterprises and organizations in the non-state sector in the city according to regulations.

The city People's Committee requested the State Bank of Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City branch - to regularly guide and inspect the implementation of the propaganda and dissemination of the law on anti-corruption, and the implementation of anti-corruption measures in credit institutions in accordance with regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee directed its sub-departments to coordinate with mass organizations and the press to strengthen supervision of agencies and organizations in the implementation of anti-corruption.