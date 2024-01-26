HCMC maintains stable commodities supply, price at Tet

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung last night paid a visit to Binh Dien wholesale produce market to evaluate the current purchasing power and produce supply in HCMC for the upcoming Tet Holiday.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung is paying a visit to Binh Dien wholesale produce market (Photo: SGGP)



Director Phan Thanh Tan of Binh Dien Market Management and Trading Co. (a branch of Saigon Trading Corp.) informed that about 20 days before Tet, the volume of produce usually sees a slight drop as many companies, factories, schools, and catering services close early for the long holiday. Adding to that is the gloomy economic health at present, resulting in fewer parties and gatherings.

However, it is estimated that in the last week before Tet, the amount of merchandise entering the market will witness a rise of 20-35 percent compared to normal days, to reach the peak of 40-60 percent from the 26th of the last lunar month of 2023, which is equal to 3,200-4,000 tonnes per night. From the 28th, there will be a decrease in both goods volume and price to the stable state.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung asked that the management unit of Binh Dien market closely monitor the merchandise flow into the market to timely handle any problems and keep the prices stable at Tet.

Currently, the produce volumes into the three main wholesale markets in HCMC, namely Binh Dien, Hoc Mon, and Thu Duc, are a little lower than the real demands. Therefore, functional agencies must strictly control goods from other sources to ensure food safety.

On the same day, Saigon Union Of Trading Cooperative (Saigon Co.op) runs its promotional campaign to remarkably reduce the prices of 2,000 essential commodities to serve the public. It also allocates VND10 trillion (US$406.3 million) to stock merchandise for the usually high demand during Tet Holiday.

Similarly, Satra and MM Mega Market retail systems simultaneously display big-sized products and combos, Tet gift baskets, regional specialties for sale at Tet with stable prices.

To support the vulnerable during this special period, Saigon Co.op works with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC and related units to open six zero-dong mini-supermarkets in the districts of 7, 10, Binh Thanh, Binh Tan, Hoc Mon and Thu Duc City, where a large number of migrant workers and poor people are residing.

By Mai Hoa, Ai Van – Translated by Yen Nhi