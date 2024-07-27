HCMC leaders visit Malaysian volunteers in Cu Chi

Today, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC encouraged Malaysian volunteers who are participating in volunteer activities in Cu Chi outlying district.

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the City Party Committee paid a visit to the venue in Cu Chi District to encourage volunteers.

In recent days, volunteers from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, volunteers in Cu Chi District, and Malaysian volunteers have been building rural roads, and organizing traditional games for local children. They also joined gratitude activities by visiting and giving gifts to policy families and families serving the cause of the nation’s revolution in Cu Chi District.

During the visit, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the delegation members kindly inquired about the lives of volunteers stationed in Cu Chi District, presenting gifts to motivate their spirit and determination.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the volunteers for their enthusiastic contributions to volunteer activities in Cu Chi District over the past time.

He expressed his hope that the volunteers would continue to strive to contribute to the community, society, and the nation while continuing to excel in their studies and training to contribute to the development of HCMC.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Anh Quan