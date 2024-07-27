Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders visit Malaysian volunteers in Cu Chi

SGGPO

Today, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC encouraged Malaysian volunteers who are participating in volunteer activities in Cu Chi outlying district.

malay 2.jfif
Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC encourages Malaysian volunteers

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the City Party Committee paid a visit to the venue in Cu Chi District to encourage volunteers.

In recent days, volunteers from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, volunteers in Cu Chi District, and Malaysian volunteers have been building rural roads, and organizing traditional games for local children. They also joined gratitude activities by visiting and giving gifts to policy families and families serving the cause of the nation’s revolution in Cu Chi District.

During the visit, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the delegation members kindly inquired about the lives of volunteers stationed in Cu Chi District, presenting gifts to motivate their spirit and determination.

malay.jfif

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the volunteers for their enthusiastic contributions to volunteer activities in Cu Chi District over the past time.

He expressed his hope that the volunteers would continue to strive to contribute to the community, society, and the nation while continuing to excel in their studies and training to contribute to the development of HCMC.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

families serving the cause of the nation’s revolution Malaysian volunteers volunteers from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn