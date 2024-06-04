HCMC leaders visit, extend wish for longevity to typical elder

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City on June 3 paid a visit and extended wishes for health and longevity to typical elder Luong Ky, 90, residing in Tan Phu District on the occasion of the Vietnam Elderly Day.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai led a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City's leaders.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai (L) talks with Mr. Luong Ky.

In a warm and friendly atmosphere, Vice Chairman Duong Ngoc Hai talked with him and shared information on the socio-economic situation of Ho Chi Minh City and the activities caring for the elderly in the city.

The Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City expressed his respect for the contributions of Mr. Luong Ky to the national liberation and defense cause and the construction and development of Ho Chi Minh City.

On the 83rd anniversary of Vietnam Elderly Day (June 6, 1941-2024), the city leader extended good health, longevity and happiness to Mr. Luong Ky.

Mr. Luong Ky was born in 1934. He participated in guerrilla activities in Dien Hoa Commune, Dien Ban District, Quang Nam Province, and later served as a liaison officer in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province. He was awarded the First-class Resistance against the French and the First-class Resistance against the Americans medals for his contributions.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong