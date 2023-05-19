HCMC leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on his birth anniversary

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch (also known as Nha Rong harbor) in District 4 on May 19.

The visit led by Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen aims to mark the 133rd birthday anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2023).

Attending the event was Le Hong Anh, former Politburo Member and former Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat; Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu; Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and city leaders expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

The city’s leaders also remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by late President Ton Duc Thang, an eminent worker and venerable leader of the Vietnamese worker class, whose life and career are a great moral example of a true communist soldier. The late president went through severe hardships in wartime and devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation.

On the same day, the delegation offered flowers at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1.