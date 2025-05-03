National

PM pays tribute to heroic martyrs on Con Dao Islands

A delegation led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and paid tribute to heroic martyrs at Hang Duong and Hang Keo cemeteries on Con Dao Island, off the coast of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on May 3.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incenses to martyrs at Hang Keo Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude to the heroes and fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation on the island that is also known as the holy land.

The delegation visits the tomb of heroine Vo Thi Sau. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also visited the tombs of General Secretary Le Hong Phong and heroine Vo Thi Sau, and the families of wounded soldier Nguyen Xuan Vien, a former prisoner on Con Dao Island, and Vietnamese Heroic Mother Vo Thi Thanh.

The Prime Minister graciously inquired about the health and living conditions of the families, expressing profound gratitude for the great sacrifices and contributions of previous generations to the nation’s independence and freedom. He affirmed that the Party and the State always pay close attention to the well-being of individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country. He also expressed hope that these families will continue to uphold their revolutionary traditions and educate the younger generations to live responsibly and meaningfully for the sake of their homeland and country.

