Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders pay pre-Tet visits to medical facilities, Red Cross Society

SGGP

A delegation of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee  and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City attended a meeting with Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society’s volunteers on January 18.

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc meets exemplary volunteers of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)
Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents Tet gifts to the representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the delegation.

At the meeting with 50 exemplary volunteers of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc praised and thanked the noble acts of kindness from organizations, businesses and compatriots both inside and outside the country who have joined hands with the Red Cross Society in humanitarian activities.

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents Tet gifts to the representative of the Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defense. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)
Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (second from right) presents Tet gifts to the representative of Hospital 30-4 under the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Additionally, the delegates visited Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defense and Hospital 30-4 (April 30) under the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam to present Tet gifts and extend greetings to all staff, doctors and personnel of the two hospitals for the upcoming traditional Lunar New Year holiday.

By Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society’s volunteers exemplary volunteers pre-Tet visits Military Hospital 175 Hospital 30-4

