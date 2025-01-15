Various activities enhance solidarity between HCMC, Vietnam People's Army

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning received a delegation from Naval Region 4.

Rear Admiral Nguyen Anh Tuan, Commander of Naval Region 4 presents gifts and Tet greetings to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) presents Tet gifts from HCMC to Naval Region 4.

On January 14 morning, the delegation led by Rear Admiral Nguyen Anh Tuan, Commander of Naval Region 4 visited and extended Tet greetings to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

At the reception, Rear Admiral Nguyen Anh Tuan shared some outstanding activities and achievements of Navy Region 4. He also hoped that the officials and people of Ho Chi Minh City would continue to support and accompany the officers and soldiers of Navy Region 4 in fulfilling their assigned tasks.

On the occasion of the Year of Snake 2025, Rear Admiral Nguyen Anh Tuan sent good wishes to the leaders and people of Ho Chi Minh City and wished the city success in its targets.

In response, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc also provided information about various activities affirming the solidarity between Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam People's Army, including Navy Region 4.

The delegates pose a commemorative photo at the meeting.

Particularly, Ho Chi Minh City has sent numerous delegations to visit officers, soldiers and people on the islands of the Spratly Islands and DK1 platforms, and launched the “Greening Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago” program.

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee congratulated Navy Region 4 for its title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces and wished the officers and soldiers of Navy Region 4 to continue to uphold their heroic tradition and effectively protect the sovereignty of the nation's seas and islands.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong