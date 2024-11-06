HCMC leaders offer congratulations on Cambodia’s 71st National Day

On the morning of November 6, Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan visited the Cambodian Consulate General to extend congratulations on the 71st National Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia (November 9, 1953 - November 9, 2024).

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People's Committee congratulates the 71st anniversary of the National Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

On behalf of HCMC’s leadership, Mr. Vo Van Hoan praised Cambodia’s recent achievements and expressed his delight at strengthening “good neighborliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive and sustainable cooperation,” between Vietnam and Cambodia, particularly in diplomacy, politics, and economic collaboration.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan emphasized that HCMC is eager to expand partnerships with Cambodian provinces and organizations, focusing on fostering traditional values and mutual understanding among younger generations. He noted that such efforts would help preserve, nurture, and strengthen the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as between HCMC and its Cambodian counterparts.

The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee emphasized that, as a leading locality in fostering cooperative ties with Cambodia, HCMC is ready to work closely with Cambodian ministries, agencies, and localities to advance collaboration in education and training initiatives, scholarship programs, advanced training for human resource development, trade promotion, and investment opportunities between businesses and partners on both sides in order to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Mr. Chan Sorykan, Cambodian Consul General to HCMC, expressed his gratitude for the warm support from the city’s government and people. He noted the positive development in Cambodia-Vietnam relations, reflected in recent high-level visits by leaders from both countries and the strong trade and investment outcomes achieved in 2024.

Mr. Chan Sorykan thanked HCMC’s leadership for its cooperative proposals and voiced hopes for continued collaboration in education and training, including scholarship programs for Cambodian students.

He also expressed his desire to work with HCMC to organize trade forums, as well as investment and trade promotion conferences between localities in both countries, focusing on new development priorities for HCMC and Cambodia, such as digital transformation, green transition, and urban administration.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan