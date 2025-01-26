HCMC leaders offer Banh Tet to Hung Kings, Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh

The delegates, including leaders and officials of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, visited the Hung Kings Memorial Site and the Temple of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh at the Ethnic Culture Historical Park in Thu Duc City to offer incense and traditional cakes to commemorate and pay tribute to Hung Kings, founders of the nation, and army commander and excellent administrator Nguyen Huu Canh.
On behalf of delegates and representatives of religious institutes, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le offered incense to the Hung Kings to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country and for the construction, protection, and development of Ho Chi Minh City to become a good life, civilization, modernity, and gratitude city.