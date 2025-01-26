Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders offer Banh Tet to Hung Kings, Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh

SGGP

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders attended a ceremony offering Banh Tet (cylindrical glutinous rice cake) to Hung Kings and Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh on January 25.

dang-le-1-8350-4335.jpg
A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders performs the rituals offering Banh Tet (Vietnamese traditional sticky cake) to the Hung Kings and Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegates, including leaders and officials of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, visited the Hung Kings Memorial Site and the Temple of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh at the Ethnic Culture Historical Park in Thu Duc City to offer incense and traditional cakes to commemorate and pay tribute to Hung Kings, founders of the nation, and army commander and excellent administrator Nguyen Huu Canh.

On behalf of delegates and representatives of religious institutes, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le offered incense to the Hung Kings to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country and for the construction, protection, and development of Ho Chi Minh City to become a good life, civilization, modernity, and gratitude city.

dang-le-2-3321-801.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City's leaders offer incense to commemorate and pay tribute to Hung Kings, and army commander and excellent administrator Nguyen Huu Canh. (Photo: SGGP)
dang-le-6-5222-3182.jpg
dang-le-4-1627-4533.jpg
dang-le-5-3071-6951.jpg
The ceremony offering Banh Tet (cylindrical glutinous rice cake) to Hung Kings and Marquess Le Thanh Nguyen Huu Canh, marking the Tet holiday is organized at the Ethnic Culture Historical Park in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)
By Hoai Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

ceremony offering Banh Tet Hung Kings Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh Banh Tet (cylindrical glutinous rice cake)

