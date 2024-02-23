HCMC leaders meet, send wishes to writers, artists at Tet

The HCMC Party Committee yesterday held a meeting with writers and artists in the city on the occasion of the New Year of Wood Dragon 2024.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and other municipal leaders and the invited writers, artists in the meeting (Photo: SGGP)



In his speech, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai shared that the municipal leaders highly appreciate all warm love and care of the artist and writer community both in the city and other regions, including foreign ones, that have been conveyed through excellent art works as well as valuable opinions. Thanks to this feedback, the city has made wiser decisions for its general growth.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People’s Committee is talking with song writer Pham Minh Tuan (Photo SGGP)



The authorities of the city promise to always promote creativity and arts in the community via favorable conditions and suitable investments so that the city’s social and cultural life is properly enriched.

Finally, Chairman Mai hoped that artists and writers in HCMC continue to devote to their artistic works for even more outstanding pieces about the current life of city dwellers as well as the growth of this area.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the HCMC People’s Council is talking with actress Phi Dieu (Photo: SGGP)



Architect Nguyen Truong Luu, Chairman of the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations, briefed the plans of arts activities in the city in 2024, with a clear focus on preparations to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Reunification Day (April 30, 2025).

The HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations is going to accelerate the progress as well as quality of its activities, including the city's campaign to create literary and artistic works for the above celebration, the cooperation with the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports to evaluate and praise winners of the 3rd five-year HCMC Literature and Arts Awards (2018-2023), and the implementation of the strategies for developing the city’s cultural industry.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Yen Nhi