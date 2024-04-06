HCMC leaders extend congratulations on Lao traditional New Year

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai conveyed warm greetings to the officials and staff of the Lao Consulate General in HCMC and the Laotian people on the occasion of the traditional Bunpimay New Year celebration.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents flowers to congratulate the Consulate General of Laos in HCMC on the occasion of the Lao traditional New Year.

On April 5, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, visited to extend congratulations to the Consulate General of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in HCMC on the occasion of the Lao traditional New Year (Bunpimay) in 2024.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his delight and profound appreciation for the strong and enduring friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos. The people of both nations consistently share special bonds of solidarity, sharing, and mutual support. He reaffirmed that HCMC would continue to cultivate and enhance the excellent relationship between the city and the localities of Laos, as well as between Vietnam and Laos in general.

Mr. Phonesy Bounmixay, Consul General of Laos in HCMC, extended gratitude for the kind sentiments expressed by the leadership of HCMC during the Bunpimay festival. He conveyed heartfelt wishes to the Party Committee, government, and people of HCMC. Moreover, he expressed hope for further development and closer bonds of the strong friendship between HCMC and the provinces of Laos, as well as between Laos and Vietnam in the future.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Thuy Doan