HCMC leaders appreciate contributions of int'l friends to city’s development

On the occasion of the beginning of 2025 and the upcoming Lunar New Year, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City had a meeting with the consuls general and chief representatives of international organizations.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders pose a commemorative photo with consuls general, chief representatives of international organizations, economic and cultural offices and business associations from various countries and territories. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) shakes hands with meeting participants

On January 13 late, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council and People's Committee hosted a meeting with consuls general, chief representatives of international organizations, economic and cultural offices and business associations from various countries and territories in Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the event were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting with the consuls general and chief representatives of international organizations. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Delivering his speech at the event, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai reviewed the city's achievements in 2024 which were obtained thanks to the efforts of the Party, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, as well as international cooperation.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee thanked the representatives for their significant contributions to the city’s development over the past year.

As disclosed by Chairman Phan Van Mai, this year, Ho Chi Minh City continues to effectively implement the Ho Chi Minh City’s Foreign Affairs Strategy up to 2030, with a vision towards 2045, and promoting economic diplomacy through the special mechanisms and policies of Resolution 05/2013/QH15.

Throughout 2025, Ho Chi Minh City will host major commemorative events. Therefore, the city greatly needs the crucial support of international friends and partners to achieve these goals through consulates, economic and cultural offices, international organizations and foreign business associations in the city.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong