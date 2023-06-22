HCMC leaders advocate for CJ to build logistics center

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai announced the city advocates for Korea’s CJ Group to build a logistics center.

Chairman Phan Van Mai made the announcement yesterday at a meeting with Chairman of Korea’s CJ Group Sohn Kyung-shik who is on a business trip to Ho Chi Minh City.

At the meeting, Mr. Sohn Kyung-shik revealed that in the near future, the group will set up a logistics center in Ho Chi Minh City and seek partners in the production of environmentally friendly plastics to cooperate in the veterinary industry and cultural cooperation projects.

Mr. Phan Van Mai highly appreciated CJ's cooperation projects in Ho Chi Minh City, saying he was ready to cooperate in implementing new projects.

In respect of principles, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City thoroughly supported CJ to build a logistics center in Ho Chi Minh City by asking the Department of Industry and Trade to prepare for the project implementation.

Regarding cooperation in the production of environmentally friendly plastics and the production of veterinary drugs, Mr. Phan Van Mai assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center to carry out the implementation with priority on the cooperation project of environmentally friendly plastic production.

According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, the upcoming new resolution on the mechanism for the southern metropolis will create many conditions to promote its socio-economic development and create good investment opportunities for foreign businesses, including CJ.