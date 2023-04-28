HCMC leader sends King's Day greetings to Netherlands

A ceremony marking the King’s Day of the Netherlands, a Dutch national day celebrating the birthday of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, was held in HCMC on April 27.

Speaking at the event, Daniel Coenraad Stork, consul general of the Netherlands to HCMC said that the ceremony aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Netherlands.

The Netherlands and Vietnam share a long history with each other. Relations between the Netherlands and Vietnam have existed for more than 400 years.

The bilateral relations between the two countries have grown strongly over the past time. The Netherlands has remained one of the largest foreign investors and the major destination for the exports of Vietnam, he said.

On behalf of the Government and the people of HCMC, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan sent a congratulatory message to Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Vietnam Kees Van Barr, Consul General of the Netherlands to HCMC Daniel Coenraad Stork and his spouse, and Dutch people in HCMC on the King’s Day of the Netherlands.

HCMC is facing environmental problems, especially the impacts of climate change. The cooperation in sustainable development and adaptation to climate change between the two sides is more meaningful. The municipal government will always create favorable conditions for the implementation of cooperation activities, contributing to the Vietnam-Netherlands Comprehensive Partnership.