HCMC leader requires to clear obstacles for Ring Road 3 project implementation

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong led a delegation to inspect the compensation, site clearance work, and progress of the construction project of Ring Road 3 on January 20.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (3rd, L) inspects the progress of the construction project of Ring Road 3 on January 20. (Photo: SGGP)

At the inspection on the construction site of bidding package XL6 of the Ring Road 3 project, the Vice Chairman asked relevant units to promptly solve obstacles to reduce barriers for project implementation.

The Ring Road 3 project is an extremely important key project. It must be completed on time. Therefore, localities must ensure the handover of the remaining premises for investors to carry out the next bidding packages.

He asked investors and contractors to ensure the progress of the project during the Tet holidays. Reviewing problems before the implementation of the project and approving land price adjustments two times are two critical steps in determining the project’s success. The method will be also applied in carrying out projects of dredging, environmental clearance, infrastructure construction, and land exploitation along Xuyen Tam Canal in Binh Thanh District and Kenh Doi (Doi Canal) in District 8.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the working session with investors and contractors. (Photo: SGGP)

Le Ngoc Hung, deputy head of the HCMC management board for investment and development of traffic infrastructure projects said that 10 among 14 bidding packages have been tendered. Four packages have been implemented while six ones will be carried out in January.

1,443 out of the total cases of 1,694 have handed over land for the project, accounting for 84.59 percent. The 261 remaining cases will complete the handover of land before April 30. The handed-over land area has so far reached 98.2 percent.

The working delegation offers gifts to households that supported the city’s policies and handed over land for the Ring Road 3 project as scheduled.

The total disbursement value of the two component projects in 2023, including compensation, site clearance, and construction is about VND 15,040 billion (US$612.7 million), contributing to raising the city's disbursement rate of public investment capital in 2023.

According to the HCMC management board for investment and development of traffic infrastructure projects, the six remaining packages will be implemented in the first quarter of this year. The management board will focus on solving problems in site clearance, and resettlement, working with the sand mines in Ben Tre, Vinh Long, and Tien Giang provinces to solve the shortage of sand for site filling.

On this occasion, the working delegation visited and offered gifts to households in Tan Thoi Nhi Commune in Hoc Mon District and Binh My Commune in Cu Chi District. They have supported the city’s policies and handed over land for the Ring Road 3 project as scheduled.

