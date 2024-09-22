HCMC launches 2nd Women’s Action Month, 152nd Green Sunday campaign

The second “Women’s Action Month” and the 152nd Ngay Chu Nhat Xanh (Green Sunday) campaign were launched in HCMC’s District 12 on September 22.

Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Thi Bach Mai (2nd, L) offers gifts to households in District 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Thi Bach Mai, Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, Vice chairman of the People’s Committee of District 12 Dau An Phuc, and more than 300 members of youth unions and women’s associations of Thu Duc City and districts across the city.

This year’s “Women’s Action Month” focuses on community activities, such as loan provision, job creation, startup support, construction of charity houses, granting scholarships, caring for underprivileged women and orphaned children, environment protection, climate change adaption, and delivery of disaster supplies to natural disaster-hit areas.

Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran (4th, L) and Vice chairman of the People’s Committee of District 12 Dau An Phuc (2nd, R) offer gifts to residents in District 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Thi Bach Mai said that the “Women’s Action Month” and the 152nd Ngay Chu Nhat Xanh (Green Sunday) campaign have become prominent activities in HCMC, attracting the participation of departments, organizations, and individuals. These programs not only strengthen the material and spiritual well-being of residents but also contribute to protecting the environment and building a green, clean, and safe city.

In addition, participants continue to take part in movements, including the “HCMC residents do not litter in roads and canals for a clean, green and eco-friendly city” campaign, “Green Living”, “Five No and Three Clean” (Five No means no poverty, no violence, no social evils, no law violations and no children quitting school. Three clean means clean house, clean kitchen and clean alley), and "Skillful mass Mobilization".

She also called on organizations and individuals to join hands to support people in flood-affected areas to overcome the consequences of the typhoon.

Delegates present gifts to old people in the Thanh Loc Care Center for Paralyzed People. (Photo: SGGP)

After the launching ceremony, members of youth unions and women’s associations participated in cleaning up a polluted canal on TX24 street in District 12’s Thanh Xuan Ward.

At the event, the organizers of the programs, including the HCMC Women's Union, the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC, and the People’s Committee of District 12, offered gifts to 20 households that have joined environmental protection activities, 40 needy households, and old people in the Thanh Loc Care Center for Paralyzed People.

Participants take in cleaning up a polluted canal on TX24 street in District 12’s Thanh Xuan Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh