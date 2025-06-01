HCMC launches 20th Hoa Phuong Do campaign

The 20th edition of a voluntary campaign titled Hoa Phuong Do (red flamboyant) will take place from May to August 2025, with an estimated 50,000 young volunteers expected to participate.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy hands over a flad to the 20th Red Flamboyant Volunteer Campaign 2025’s command committee to kick off the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of June 1, the Steering Committee and Organizing Committee for Summer Activities, volunteer programs, and campaigns, along with the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, held a summer opening ceremony and the launching event of the 20th Hoa Phuong Do (red flamboyant) campaign 2025 and the beginning of the citywide peak day of action, themed ‘Young Volunteers for Children.'

Attending the program were Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee cum Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang; Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen; and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union cum President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in the city Ngo Minh Hai.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, emphasized the importance of organizing meaningful and effective summer activities for students and children in residential areas, schools, shelters, and social protection centers under the city’s management. She stressed the organizers' need to ensure a safe, joyful, and wholesome environment throughout the summer.

She also called for stronger collaboration in mobilizing and efficiently utilizing social resources to support children, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, so that every child can enjoy a meaningful and enriching summer.

In addition, the Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee stressed that the organizers must focus on effectively organizing educational activities that promote local history, culture, and traditions. She also encouraged greater parental involvement in summer programs alongside their children, with the aim of fostering family values and strengthening social bonds within the community.

Disadvantaged students receives scholarships at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The organization board hands over social constructions at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The 20th Red Flamboyant Volunteer Campaign 2025’s command committee has set forth a number of meaningful and practical targets, including the establishment of 150 ‘Digital Popular Education Task Forces’ at high schools and continuing education centers; the formation of 200 specialized teams under the theme ‘Proud of Vietnamese History’; and the dissemination of training programs in digital skills, digital literacy, and foreign languages for at least 15,000 young people and residents.

This year’s campaign will also feature key tasks, including the establishment of 20 ‘Youth Innovation and Knowledge Spaces’ at high schools and vocational–continuing education centers, as well as the donation of 20 ‘Digital Learning Corners’ to support disadvantaged Youth Union officials and members.

The campaign’s peak activity days include ‘Red Flamboyant Volunteers Supporting Parents and Students during the High School Entrance Exam’ on June 6–7; ‘Digital Transformation Pioneers Accompanying Local Communities’ on July 6; ‘Joining Hands for New Rural Development’ and the 158th Green Sunday on July 20; and ‘Volunteers Honoring the Tradition of Gratitude and Supporting Social Welfare’ on July 26–27.

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh