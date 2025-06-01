2025 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign launched

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee launched the 2025 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign coinciding with the nationwide observance of the 2025 Action Month for Children in Phu Hoa town, Chu Pah district, Gia Lai Province, on May 31.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee launched the 2025 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign coinciding with the nationwide observance of the 2025 Action Month for Children in Phu Hoa town, Chu Pah district, Gia Lai Province, on May 31.

This year marks the 26th edition of the Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign, initiated by the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union. The campaign runs from April to August 2025 and sets forth 12 key targets, including mobilizing 10 million youth union members and young people to participate in volunteer activities; assisting in the elimination of at least 2,000 dilapidated houses; planting eight million new trees; repairing 3,000 kilometers and constructing 600 kilometers of rural roads; providing career counseling and creating jobs for millions of young people; and organizing 5,000 free swimming classes for children.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien highly appreciated the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union for its proactive, dynamic, and innovative approach to updating, changing, and expanding the 2025 Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign in accordance with current realities. These efforts aim to successfully implement the Party’s and the State’s latest guidelines and policies.

He also called on the Secretariat of the Youth Union to lead a comprehensive review of the campaign’s 25-year journey and to continue identifying specific tasks that align with young people’s strengths. He urged the organization to transform these into vibrant and meaningful revolutionary movements, carrying forward the proud traditions of Vietnamese youth.

