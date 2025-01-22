HCMC Labor Federation’s “Caring Tickets” program facilitates Tet homecomings

For 16 years, HCMC’s “Caring Tickets” initiative has provided free bus, train, and plane tickets to tens of thousands of workers, enabling Tet home returns.

Laborers are eagerly waiting to return home to their families via a “Spring Journey” coach (Photo: SGGP)

Train journey of reunion

Nguyen Thi Thanh Tam, a factory worker at PouYuen Vietnam Co. Ltd. (located in Binh Tan District of HCMC) for over 15 years, has missed ten consecutive Tet celebrations with her family in Nghe An Province. This year, she and her family of four are overjoyed to return home on the “Union Train - Spring 2025”. Waking up at 3:00 a.m. to travel to Saigon Train Station, Thanh Tam expressed her joy at bringing her two daughters to see their grandparents after a decade-long absence.

Her parents were ecstatic upon hearing the news, and Thanh Tam noted the significant financial relief of over VND10 million (US$396) thanks to the union’s support. This sentiment is shared by 175 other families of workers and laborers facing financial hardship who have also been unable to celebrate Tet with their families for several years.

Early morning, Phu Yen Province native Ho Day, 64 and disabled, joined others at the Youth Cultural House, barely sleeping from excitement about returning home. Volunteers helped carry his gifts of food to the transport. As a lottery ticket vendor in HCMC for three years, he usually spends over VND500,000 ($20) on bus fare, making this free transport invaluable.

On January 21, at Bien Hoa Train Station, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and Dong Nai Provincial Labor Federation launched the “Union Train - Spring 2025” scheme, helping financially struggling workers return home for Tet.

Many, like wood production worker Tong Van Sin, had not been home for years. Receiving complimentary train tickets this year, he decided to bring his entire family home. He remarked: “I am deeply grateful to the various units and unions for providing Tet support for my family and other migrant workers.”

Leaders from the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and Dong Nai Province met with the workers, extending Tet greetings, distributing gifts, and handing out lucky money. At 12:15 p.m., the train officially departed from Bien Hoa station, carrying 110 passengers, including 60 workers and their families, to northern provinces for Tet.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor reported 1,750 registrations for the “Union Train - Spring 2025” scheme, including 1,009 workers and 741 family members from various southern provinces. This meaningful scheme will continue facilitating their journeys home for Tet.

The HCMC Labor Federation, through the “Caring Tickets” program and partnerships with ZaloPay and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union-HCMC, organized 19 coach trips and provided 1,500 coach tickets for workers. Additionally, the HCMC Social Welfare Center will provide ten buses for families of unionized motorbike taxi drivers and domestic workers.

The family of Nguyen Thi Thanh Tam is waiting to return home in Nghe An Province via the “Union Train – Spring 2025” (Photo: SGGP)

Spring journey home

With a backpack and a gift bag, Tran Hoai Nam, a second-year student at HCMC University of Transport, eagerly awaited boarding the “Spring Journey” coach to Quang Binh Province to reunite with his family. “I’m bringing home fabric for ao dai dresses for my mother and sister as well as a shirt for my father. These are gifts I bought with the money I’ve earned from overtime work in the run-up to Tet,” Hoai Nam happily shared.

Having forgone returning home last summer to work and support his parents with his tuition fees, Hoai Nam added, “I was too excited to sleep last night, I was just waiting for morning to come so I could go home. My parents are eagerly awaiting my return.”

On the morning of January 20, the “Union Train - Spring 2025”, organised by the labor union, and the “Spring Journey” coach service, organised by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union-HCMC, the HCMC Student Association, and the HCMC Student Support Center in collaboration with various organisations, commenced their journeys, transporting thousands of workers, students, and people with disabilities to their hometowns for Tet.

Prior to this, 1,100 students in HCMC had already departed on the “With PVOIL Home for Tet” union coach, with all travel and meal expenses covered.

According to Standing Vice Chairman Tran Doan Trung of the HCMC Labor Federation, the “Union Train - Spring 2025” embodies the care, compassion, and support of the labor union, enabling those working far from home to reunite with their loved ones and usher in the new year. Consequently, 44 trains with 495 round-trip tickets have been deployed to transport workers home and facilitate their return to HCMC after Tet.

This Tet, the HCMC Labor Union has also distributed hundreds of air tickets to facilitate workers’ return home. Many workers expressed profound emotion at the prospect of flying home for the first time to celebrate with their families.

Tran Thi Thu Ha, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union-HCMC cum President of the HCMC Student Association, stated that based on students’ needs and in solidarity with disadvantaged workers, this year’s “Spring Journey” aims to transport 2,000 students and workers facing hardship to provinces in the Central and Central Highlands regions. Each participating student also receives a Tet gift valued at VND700,000 ($28).

Union flights facilitate 450 homecomings for Tet

On January 21, the Propaganda and Education Unit of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor announced that the “Union Flight – Spring 2025” scheme will provide air tickets for a total of 450 individuals (including union members, workers facing hardship or with outstanding achievements, and their families) to return home for the Lunar New Year holiday.

This year’s program will operate two flights from HCMC, namely HCMC-Vinh (VN7282, departing at 10:25 a.m. on January 25) and HCMC-Hanoi (VN7220, departing at 3:10 p.m. on January 25). Of the 450 participants, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor is sponsoring 400 (220 to Hanoi, 180 to Vinh), and Vietnam Airlines is sponsoring 50 (all to Hanoi).

Prior to departure, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor will host events at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to meet with the workers, offer Tet greetings, and distribute gifts.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam