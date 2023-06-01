HCMC kicks off various activities for children on Children’s Day

The fourth Children's Book Festival in Ho Chi Minh City will take place at HCMC Book Street from June 1 to June 7, with various meaningful activities.

Accordingly, the Municipal Department of Information and Communications hosted the event.

Apart from the new attractive publications, there will be many other meaningful and helpful playgrounds for children.

From 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., there will be discount programs of up to 20 percent for children's books and other books together with attractive gifts, comprising portable fans, cat-shaped rulers, cat-shaped coasters, canvas bags, notebooks and so on at the stall of Youth Publishing House.

As for the playground together with books on June 6, the children will have opportunities to discuss a topic of reading promotion, join funny games and receive attractive gifts.

Especially, at the opening ceremony on June 1, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications shall announce the First HCMC’s Children Books Award dedicated to works written in Vietnamese, headed to children under 16 years old.

Previously, the Kim Dong Publishing House announced the establishment of the Kim Dong Literature Award and launched the campaign of creation for children in the period of 2023 – 2025.

The award is dedicated to professional and amateur writers in three categories of short stories, long stories and poems.

The works heading to children aged six to ten and teenagers aged 11 to 15 with a total award of up to VND360 million (US$15,400). The reception of works will start on June 17 of 2023 and end in March 2025.