HCMC kicks off export forum and trade fair 2023

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning opened the HCMC export forum and trade fair 2023 (HCMC Export) for the first time.

The event aimed at creating motivation for local exporters and foreign-invested enterprises operating in Vietnam to connect with over 8,000 customers from different countries in Europe, the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan, India and so on.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said that the first-time ever trade fair would have attracted the participation of 250 booths under the main export sectors of Ho Chi Minh City, comprising agricultural and aquatic products, textiles, footwear, handbags, furniture, food, electronic, mechanic, rubber – plastic items and so on.

The event not only shows the multi-sector strengths of Vietnam in the field of exportation with international buyers, but also is a chance for domestic enterprises to introduce and promote their brand names and products to international partners.

Sharing at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai stressed that the HCMC export forum and trade fair is a pioneering event in a series of events to support export businesses, creating opportunities for businesses to approach and grasp world needs and trends to impose investment orientation, changes, enhance their prestige, factories quality, innovate technology, machinery and equipment, produce high quality products meeting international needs.